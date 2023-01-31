Listen to KWOS Live
CPD seeking charges against Columbia shooting suspect

21-year-old Sean Eugene Colton of Columbia is jailed without bond this morning (January 31, 2023 mug shot courtesy of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department website)

One person has been shot and one arrest has been made after a Monday evening incident at a trailer court near Columbia’s Business Loop and Cosmo park.

Columbia Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital. His condition has not been released.

ABC-17’s Marina Diaz reports nearly every CPD officer on-duty responded to last night’s shooting. CPD investigators have tweeted that 21-year-old Sean Colton of Columbia has been arrested, and police are seeking charges of domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

CPD’s Criminal Investigations division is still working the case.

Columbia Police Lt. Scott Alpers tells our news partner ABC-17 that there is no threat to the public at this time.

