CPD seeking charges against Columbia shooting suspect

One person has been shot and one arrest has been made after a Monday evening incident at a trailer court near Columbia’s Business Loop and Cosmo park.

Columbia Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital. His condition has not been released.

ABC-17’s Marina Diaz reports nearly every CPD officer on-duty responded to last night’s shooting. CPD investigators have tweeted that 21-year-old Sean Colton of Columbia has been arrested, and police are seeking charges of domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

CPD’s Criminal Investigations division is still working the case.

Columbia Police Lt. Scott Alpers tells our news partner ABC-17 that there is no threat to the public at this time.