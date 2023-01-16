CPS superintendent says contract extension gives him more time to accomplish key goals

The superintendent of Columbia Public Schools (CPS) is thankful that the school board has extended his contract through 2026. Dr. Brian Yearwood tells 939 the Eagle that he appreciates the board’s confidence in him.

“There are things that we are continuing to put in place that would impact our scholars. We need to raise the academic bar. And we want to ensure that, again, continue to provide a quality learning environment,” Yearwood says.

Dr. Yearwood is currently in his second year as CPS’ superintendent.

“It takes three to five years for that to occur. So by the extension at least it gives me the time to be able to enact the things that we’re putting into place. I’m very grateful to the board for that,” says Yearwood.

Dr. Yearwood was also praised at the recent Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting by Boone Hospital Center’s Troy Greer. Mr. Greer told several dozen business and community leaders that he’s working to recruit a cardiologist who has a child with special needs. The applicant had questions about CPS services, and Greer says Dr. Yearwood personally called the man and then put him in touch with CPS personnel who specialize in that area.

Dr. Yearwood also is pleased with last year’s passage of an $80-million bond issue. The voter-approved April 2022 bond issue is funding construction of a new $25-million elementary school in south Columbia.