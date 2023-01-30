Decision expected today from Boone County judge regarding Basye school board candidacy

A bench trial is set for this (Monday) afternoon at the Boone County Courthouse in the case of a former prominent Missouri lawmaker who’s trying to get on April’s Columbia school board ballot.

A bench trial is a trial by judge, rather than a trial by jury. Boone County Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs has scheduled today’s bench trial for 1 pm, and he announced last week in open court that he expects to issue a decision today.

Former Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chair Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) has filed a 16-page lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and the board, alleging they broke state law when they didn’t accept his candidate filing on December 27, the final day of filing under state law. However, the Aslin building was closed that day, due to it being a district holiday.

CPS says filing was available by appointment that day, but that appointments needed to have been made by December 22.