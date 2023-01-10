Former Mizzou and NFL star Maclin to be inducted into college football Hall of Fame

Former Mizzou football star Jeremy Maclin will be inducted into the college football Hall of Fame in December.

Maclin, a former Kirkwood Pioneer star, played at Mizzou in 2007 and 2008, earning First Team All-America honors his freshman year. He’s still the only Mizzou football player in history to be a two-time first team All-American.

Maclin set Big 12 records for all-purpose yards as a freshman and sophomore. Mizzou captured Big 12 North titles both years, which were 2007 and 2008. The Tigers were ranked first in the nation in 2007, just before the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma. They lost that game 38-17.

Maclin still holds nine of the top 20 single-game all-purpose yard performances at Mizzou.

Maclin was a first-round NFL draft pick in 2009 by the Eagles, and played in the NFL until 2017. He’s now the football coach at Kirkwood, his alma mater. He’s also founded the J-Mac Gives Back charitable foundation, which provides opportunities to underprivileged children.