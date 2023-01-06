Fulton man killed in Highway 50 crash

A motorist from mid-Missouri’s Fulton has been killed in a head-on collision on Highway 50 in Osage County, east of Jefferson City.

State troopers say 45-year-old Nicholas White crossed the center line Thursday morning on Highway 50 and struck a second vehicle head-on. The Patrol’s crash report says White was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger, 33-year-old Nikki Fox of Fulton, suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to University Hospital.

Troopers say the other driver, 31-year-old Courtney Sims of Sullivan, sustained moderate injuries. Sims’ 17-year-old juvenile passenger suffered serious injuries.

Thursday morning’s crash happened at about 9:50 am, east of Hickory street.