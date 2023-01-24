Longtime former Missouri lawmaker appointed to higher education board

Missouri’s governor has appointed a familiar name in Jefferson City and in southwest Missouri to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education.

Former State Sen. David Sater (R-Cassville) served eight years in the Missouri Senate, before being forced out by term limits in 2020. He also previously served in the Missouri House.

Sater’s nomination requires Senate confirmation, and State Sen. Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove) tells 939 the Eagle that he’ll sponsor Sater’s nomination to the board.

The Coordinating Board for Higher Education has nine board members, one from each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts and a member at large.