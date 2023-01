Mid – Missouri could end up with as much as 5 – inches of snow after the next round of winter weather blows in Tuesday night and Wednesday. The ABC 17 Stormtrack crew says the rain snow – mix will hit by Tuesday’s afternoon rush hour.

Snow between 1-3″ is expected for areas along and north of Highway 50, 3-5″ for areas south of Highway 50 including the Lake of the Ozarks, with 5″ or higher amounts along and south of the I-44 corridor.