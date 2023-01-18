Missouri’s governor expected to call for state employee pay increase during State of State

State employee pay is expected to be a major emphasis from Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) during this afternoon’s State of the State address in Jefferson City.

The governor is calling on the GOP-controlled Legislature to approve an 8.7 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) for all state employees. Parson says there are currently about 7,000 open positions in state government, and describes his pay plan as an attempt by state government to stay competitive with the market.

“There is no question that the recruitment and retention of state employees have been a severe problem for our state, and we must do better. This is why we are again recommending an immediate cost of living increase for our state team,” Parson says, in a written statement.

About 14,000 state employees work in Cole County, making state government Jefferson City’s largest employer. The governor hinted at the state employee pay raise during a live interview on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” at the January 5 governor’s prayer breakfast in Jefferson City. Governor Parson told listeners that state employees will be pleased with his proposed state budget. It will be unveiled today.

The governor is expected to outline his plan during today’s State of the State address in Jefferson City, which begins at 3 in the Missouri House chamber. Parson has unveiled a $151-million supplemental budget request. The plan also increases the shift differential to $2 per hour for congregate care staff who work high-need evening and overnight shifts.

State Department of Corrections director Anne Precythe says Parson’s plan underscores the administration’s appreciation for staff who work demanding shifts in facilities that work around the clock.