Missouri’s new attorney general to be sworn-in today

Missouri’s next attorney general will be sworn-in this morning in Jefferson City.

Governor Mike Parson (R) will speak at today’s swearing-in ceremony for Andrew Bailey. The ceremony will take place at the Missouri Supreme Court building. The governor appointed Bailey to the post in late November.

Mr. Bailey has been serving as general counsel for the governor’s office. He says Columbia’s Josh Devine will serve as Solicitor General for the attorney general’s office, while D. John Sauer will remain in his office as Deputy Attorney General for Special Litigation.

Bailey tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that consumer protection will always be a key part of his AG office, adding that Schmitt’s Gygr-Gas investigation will continue.

Bailey’s swearing-in ceremony will happen at about the same time that U.S. Sen.-Elect Eric Schmitt is sworn into office in Washington by Vice President Harris.