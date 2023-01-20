Mizzou and MACC funding continue to be top priorities for Columbia business leaders

Missouri’s governor is proposing a $71-million increase in core funding to Missouri’s public higher education institutions, like the University of Missouri. It’s the largest increase in 25 years, according to Governor Mike Parson (R).

Funding for Mizzou and Moberly Area Community College (MACC) is a top priority for Columbia Chamber of Commerce president Matt McCormick.

“You know we’re an education town and the University of Missouri is our land-grant and is our flagship university here. And they do so much in education but also so much through the (MU) Extension. We saw the work that Marshall Stewart did and his team at Extension has done for our local community,” McCormick says.

McCormick notes MACC is also state-funded.

“Their largest campus is right here, (their) largest student-populated campus is right here in Columbia. And how can we make sure to support MACC so they can continue to develop that workforce of the future. They’ve got great programs like early college with Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and how those work together,” says McCormick.

The governor is also proposing $275-million in “transformational” capital improvement projects at Missouri’s public higher education institutions.