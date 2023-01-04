Mizzou’s power plant in Columbia celebrating 100th anniversary

University of Missouri officials are beginning a celebration today of the 100th anniversary of Mizzou’s Combined Cooling Heat and Power Plant (CCHP).

The university is holding a media event at 10 this morning at the plant, which is located on East Stewart road.

Mizzou says the plant provides steam, electricity, drinking water, chilled water and utility distribution to more than 16-million gross square feet of campus buildings. The electricity is produced in steam and natural gas turbine generators and is then distributed through powerlines in underground duct banks for enhanced reliability and campus aesthetics.

Mizzou describes the CCHP as a strong partner in its sustainability efforts. Mizzou also says up to 40 percent of the energy they use each year comes from renewable sources that include biomass, wind power and solar.