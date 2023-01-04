Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
Mizzou’s power plant in Columbia celebrating 100th anniversary

Mizzou’s power plant in Columbia celebrating 100th anniversary

The MU Combined Cooling Heat and Power Plant (CCHP) is located on Columbia’s East Stewart road (2023 photo courtesy of Uriah Orland of the MU News Bureau)

University of Missouri officials are beginning a celebration today of the 100th anniversary of Mizzou’s Combined Cooling Heat and Power Plant (CCHP).

The university is holding a media event at 10 this morning at the plant, which is located on East Stewart road.

Mizzou says the plant provides steam, electricity, drinking water, chilled water and utility distribution to more than 16-million gross square feet of campus buildings. The electricity is produced in steam and natural gas turbine generators and is then distributed through powerlines in underground duct banks for enhanced reliability and campus aesthetics.

Mizzou describes the CCHP as a strong partner in its sustainability efforts. Mizzou also says up to 40 percent of the energy they use each year comes from renewable sources that include biomass, wind power and solar.

© Copyright 2023, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer