More radioactive tests sought at St. Louis school district

(AP) U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley and U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri are urging the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to do more testing for radioactive contamination at Hazelwood school district properties.

Hawley, a Republican, and Bush, a Democrat sent a letter to the Corps on Wednesday asking it to test all the district’s properties and reimburse it for testing that has already been done. Jana Elementary School in Florissant was closed in October after testing by a private company found contamination. Two subsequent tests by the Corps and a private company found no contamination.

Hawley and Bush said the district and its patrons need help from the federal government to determine their next steps.