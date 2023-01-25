NWS says unexpected rain has limited snow totals in Columbia

The National Weather Service (NWS) says rain lasted longer than expected overnight along the I-70 corridor in mid-Missouri, significantly limiting snow amounts in Columbia and Jefferson City.

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Marshall Phfahler says additional snowfall of less than an inch is possible across the region today. Heavier snowfall is reported overnight in the Moberly and Mexico areas, as well as in Rolla and along the I-44 corridor.

The NWS’ winter weather advisory expires at noon today in mid-Missouri.

Some roads are still slick in areas, so you’re urged to slow down this morning. Boone County Joint Communications tells 939 the Eagle that a semi overturned on I-70 in Columbia at about 12:30 this morning. It happened on eastbound I-70 at the 133-mile marker. The truck driver sustained minor injuries, according to troopers.