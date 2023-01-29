Overnight blaze at Hallsville-area animal rescue kills about 30 dogs

Boone County firefighters say about 30 dogs have been killed, after a horrific kennel fire near Hallsville early Sunday morning.

Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp tells 939 the Eagle that damage to the Little Rays of Sunshine animal rescue southeast of Hallsville is estimated at $30,000. Blomenkamp says the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Our news partner KMIZ reports the fire started at about 1 am on East Van Court road. Boone County Fire Protection District crews say the kennel was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

ABC-17’s Joshua Blount reports five fire trucks and 15 firefighters were needed to extinguish the fire. Assistant chief Blomenkamp tells 939 the Eagle that about 30 dogs were killed. No other injuries are reported.

The Little Rays of Sunshine Animal Rescue’s website describes itself as a nonprofit that’s dedicated to providing a safe haven for neglected, abandoned or abused animals until a forever home is found.