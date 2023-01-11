Parolee arrested for Columbia’s Passions robbery; CPD credits video footage from nearby business

Columbia Police are crediting tips from the community and video footage from a business for solving Thursday night’s robbery at Passions Adult Boutique on the Business Loop.

CPD investigators say 27-year-old Jawan Lonnie Avant has been arrested for first degree robbery. Avant was paroled from prison about a year ago. He has prior convictions for first degree robbery and armed criminal action.

There were no injuries in the robbery, although Avant allegedly fired one shot into the ceiling at Passions.

CPD says the business Gravity provided video footage that helped CPD during its investigation.

In addition to facing new charges, Avant’s parole is expected to be revoked by Missouri’s Probation and Parole Board. If that happens, he will have to return to prison to finish his 11-year sentence for robbery and armed criminal action.