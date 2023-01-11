Police arrest Columbia woman after finding human remains

Police have made an arrest after human remains were found near a northwest Columbia home.

Officers say Emma Adams, 20, is accused of second degree murder and several other felonies. Authorities were called to a Mizzou residence hall Tuesday for a welfare check, which then led them to a home on Bentley Court, just east of Creasy Springs Drive. That’s where they found the victim’s body.

For now, police are referring to the victim as John Doe, because they can’t make a positive ID yet due to the body’s condition.

Adams is now in jail.