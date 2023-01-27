Reed-Francois receives praise from UM System president on fan experience, new basketball coach Gates

The UM System president says the experience for Mizzou football and basketball fans has become much better, under the leadership of athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois. System President Dr. Mun Choi is referring to experiences fans receive at Faurot Field and Mizzou Arena.

“For our football program last year, we had the highest rate of increase among all SEC teams. Almost a 21 percent increase in attendance,” Dr. Choi says.

The “St. Louis Post-Dispatch” reports that in Reed-Francois’ first year as AD, Mizzou Athletics operated with a budget surplus for the first time in six years.

Meantime, sold-out Mizzou Arena in Columbia will be rocking tomorrow afternoon, when the 15-5 Missouri Tigers host number 12 Iowa State in the Big 12-SEC challenge. President Choi likes the team’s intensity and the leadership of its first-year coach.

“Our players under Coach Gates, they’re aggressive. They’re playing to win and it’s great to see that. Great to see that effort, and great to see that change of culture that Desiree, our AD, Desiree Reed-Francois, brought to the program,” says Dr. Choi.

President Choi will join 939 the Eagle’s Fred Parry in-studio tomorrow morning at 7 on the “CEO Roundtable.” They’ll also discuss the impact of Texas and Oklahoma entering the SEC and the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Center. They’ll also discuss the Mizzou nuclear reactor and several other key issues.