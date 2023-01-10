Seewood: Most of Columbia’s murders in 2022 involved domestic violence

Preventing domestic violence is a top priority for Columbia’s city manager. De’Carlon Seewood tells 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table” that nine of Columbia’s 11 homicides last year were domestic-related.

“How do we do some of the mental health support to help people get out of those situations so they’re not involved in the position where they’re being abused or they could potentially can lose their life because of who they’re with,” Seewood says.

Columbia saw at least two murders involving domestic violence in November. 31-year-old Montez Williams is charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of 42-year-old April Joann Brooks of Cuba, who was shot to death in a running vehicle. 31-year-old Cadilac Derrick is charged with two counts of second degree mureder for the November deaths of 22-year-old Lea’johna Sanders and 53-year-old Laura Myers. Court documents say Derrick and Sanders had an infant son.

Mr. Seewood also says while the city is a “pretty safe” community, it must invest in programs aimed at preventing violence. Columbia’s youth are a top priority for Seewood, who’s about to mark his first anniversary as city manager.

“We have to do youth programs. So how do we get in front of some of our kids who potentially could go down that path. To make sure they have positive outlets so they don’t go down that route,” says Seewood.

