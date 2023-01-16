Top Columbia banker predicts more explosive growth in Ashland

The president of Columbia’s largest bank says growth continues in Ashland, Boonville, Hallsville and Centralia.

Central Bank of Boone County president Ed Scavone notes the bank has branches in all of those communities.

“Some of the housing issues we talked about and cost of land and cost of living is enough difference between Columbia and those markets where that commute’s not so bad. And if you live in south Columbia and you work downtown it’s not much shorter than driving from Ashland to downtown now,” Scavone says.

He says the bank wants to help those communities and businesses grow. Ashland’s population has increased from 3,700 in 2010 to about 4,700 in 2020. That explosive growth has caught the eye of Scavone. He joined host Fred Parry in-studio Saturday morning for 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table.”

“Maybe not in my career, but I see it like (southwest Missouri’s) Nixa to Springfield. And between us and Jefferson City. And you’re seeing with the Ranken School that I know you were a big part of making that happen, that’s just a tip of the iceberg of what’s going to happen down there I believe over the coming years,” says Scavone.

Construction continues on Ranken Technical College’s new center in Ashland. It will focus on IT, construction, nursing and manufacturing and is being built next to Salter Lawn Service, near Highway 63. Ranken’s president has told 939 the Eagle that Ranken didn’t choose Ashland, and that it was Ashland which chose Ranken.

Central Bank also opened a new branch in Naples, Florida in August.