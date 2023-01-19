UPDATE: Former lawmaker Basye files lawsuit against Columbia school board

The courts will decide whether or not former Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education committee chair Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is a candidate for Columbia’s school board.

The Rocheport Republican has filed a 16-page lawsuit against CPS and the school board, alleging the board violated state law when they would not accept his candidate filing on December 27. The lawsuit was filed electronically last night by Basye attorney Brent Haden.

Basye tried to file on December 27, which was the final day of filing under state law. However, CPS’ Aslin building was closed that day due to it being a district holiday. CPS says filing was available by appointment, but that appointments had to be made by December 22.

Basye’s lawsuit alleges CPS violated state law and district policy with their decision. His lawsuit notes December 27 was not a Missouri nor a federal holiday, and they cite the language from state law: “the closing filing date shall be 5 pm, the fourteenth Tuesday prior to the election.”