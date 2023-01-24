Listen to KWOS Live
UPDATE: Hazardous travel expected in mid-Missouri on Wednesday morning; winter weather advisory in effect

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis has a detailed timeframe on the winter storm, including on when snow will end in central Missouri (January 24, 2023 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter)

A winter weather advisory is now in effect for the entire mid-Missouri listening area, through 6 pm on Wednesday. The National Weather Service’s advisory began tonight at 9.

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Mainhart tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia and Jefferson City are expected to receive two to four inches of snow by tomorrow afternoon. Ms. Mainhart expects the heaviest snow to begin tapering off by about 9 am. Another inch of snow is possible between 9 am and 6 pm.

