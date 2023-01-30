UPDATE: Late starts for CPS and Jefferson City Public Schools, due to freezing rain

Overnight freezing rain and drizzle has caused Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and the Jefferson City School District to have a two-hour delayed start this (Monday) morning.

That means CPS school buses will be picking up students two hours later than the original pick up time. CPS spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark says Sunday evening’s drizzle and freezing temperatures made some roads and bridges slick. Jefferson City School District classes will begin two hours later than normal.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Marshall Pfahler says the biggest impact from the freezing rain has been to Columbia’s east and southeast. St. Louis has seen the biggest impact. There are also numerous school closings today: they include Boonville R-1 schools, Cole County R-5 in Eugene, Iberia R-5 and Camdenton R-3.

You can find the complete list of school closings here.