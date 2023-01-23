UPDATE: Projected snow totals have increased for parts of mid-Missouri

The National Weather Service (NWS) says Columbia and Jefferson City are now expected to receive anywhere from two to five inches of snow starting Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Kevin Dietsch tells 939 the Eagle that the heaviest snowfall will be to our east and in southeast and southern Missouri. The Farmington and Lebanon areas are expected to see five to eight inches of snow.

The NWS models will likely change by tomorrow night, and we’ll have a better timeframe of when the snow will start as well. Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast information.