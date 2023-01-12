Winter weather making for dicey driving – National Weather Service now weighing in

Watch your driving this morning. The rapidly falling snow is making for slick streets and bad visibility. There are reports of slide off accidents across the area. The storms started with rain and thunder overnight and changed over to snow.

** Special Weather Statement issued January 12 at 2:53AM CST by NWS Springfield MO

A narrow area of moderate to heavy snow and sleet is expected to

move through the area this morning, mainly impacting areas north

of Highway 60. Slushy accumulations on roads will lead to

slippery spots and hazardous travel at times, including during the

morning commute. Relatively warm ground and pavement temperatures

will limit overall accumulations.

Plan extra time to reach your destination if you are traveling

this morning.