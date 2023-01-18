You’ll see a local marijuana sales tax on your April ballot

Columbia’s city council joins Jefferson City and okays a plan to place an additional marijuana sales tax issue on the April ballot. Missouri voters approved Constitutional Amendment three in November. It authorizes local governments to impose, upon voter approval, an additional local sales tax of three percent on the sale of adult use of marijuana. That’s on top of the state sales tax on marijuana.

The Jefferson City Council sent the measure to the April ballot as well. They made that move at their January 3rd meeting. The Cole County Commission okayed the ballot issue this week.