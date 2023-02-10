2034 parole hearing set for convicted Columbia killer Lynlee Renick

Convicted Columbia killer Lynlee Renick will have to serve at least 12 more years in prison, before she’s eligible for parole.

Renick is the former Columbia spa owner convicted of second degree murder for the high-profile 2017 death of her husband Ben inside his snake barn near New Florence, a rural town near I-70 in Montgomery County.

State Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann tells 939 the Eagle News that Missouri’s Probation and Parole Board has set December 2034 for Renick’s first parole hearing. Renick is serving her 16-year sentence at the maximum-security prison in northwest Missouri’s Chillicothe.

A&E’s “Taking the Stand” profiled the case Thursday night, in a brand-new episode. The murder scene was so horrific that Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies first thought Ben Renick had been attacked by anacondas.

Lynlee Renick has maintained her innocence, saying Michael Humphrey of Jefferson City killed her husband. Humphrey, who’s serving a life prison sentence for second degree murder, testified against Lynlee Renick at her December 2021 Columbia trial, telling the jury that she killed her husband.