Are Mid – Missouri kids using Chat GPT to do their homework?

Should teachers be worried that a report the student just turned in was written by artificial intelligence? Helias Catholic’s Principal Spencer Allen says the ‘Chat GPT’ bot is something they’re keeping an eye on …

Chat GPT can create reports, essays and more that’s fine-tuned to the user’s style and profile. Allen says it may have the positive effect of forcing teachers to do a better job of teaching writing in the classroom.