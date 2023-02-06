Listen to KWOS Live
(AUDIO): Columbia business leaders support beautification at I-70 and Highway 63 interchange

MoDOT’s preferred alternative for Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange contains two flyovers (November 2, 2022 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

The beautification of Columbia’s largest interchange is a priority for the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, which has about 1,000 members. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says about 160,000 vehicles go through the I-70 and 63 interchange each day, making it mid-Missouri’s busiest interchange.

Residents and motorists have complained in recent years about trash and litter there. Columbia Chamber president Matt McCormick joined host Fred Parry Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable.”

“And so we have the opportunity especially on 63 and (Interstate) 70 with MoDOT is wanting to do with that project to really say you know, here’s what Columbia is. And we want people to see that,” Mr. McCormick says.

MoDOT has unveiled a $140-million preferred alternative for the I-70 and 63 interchange. The proposed plan is called a SPUI, which is a single point urban interchange.

MoDOT project director Brandi Baldwin has told 939 the Eagle that the preferred alternative includes two key flyovers.


