(AUDIO: Columbia Chamber of Commerce president Matt McCormick appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

Columbia Chamber of Commerce president Matt McCormick grew up in Texas, and just celebrated his 10th anniversary in Columbia. The Columbia Chamber has nine staff members and about 1,000 members that represent about 50,000 employees. Workforce development, the rebuilding of I-70 through Columbia and broadband are top priorities for the Columbia Chamber of Commerce. Mr. McCormick tells 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable” that the chamber is also considering Madison, Wisconsin for its next leadership visit, to see how Madison has responded to the challenges of homelessness: