(AUDIO): Columbia College pleased with numbers from recent job fair

More than 100 employers from mid-Missouri and elsewhere had booths at this month’s Columbia College career fair, which drew several hundred people.

Central Bank, Columbia Public Schools (CPS), EquipmentShare, Hitachi Energy and the Spirit of ’76 fireworks were just some of the employers with tables at Southwell gymnasium. The diversity of the employers impresses Columbia College student affairs dean Dave Roberts.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Roberts-Columbia-1.mp3

“And each of those operations has a diverse set of needs. So sometimes the fireworks place may be looking for marketing and advertising or computer science to run their online sales, things like that. And so every table you walk up to, they may have diverse needs for students and degrees,” Roberts says.

Roberts tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia College has received positive feedback from students, alumni and employers. Many of the booths have full-time career opportunities. Others offer internships. Mr. Roberts had to turn some employers away because they ran out of room.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Roberts-Columbia-2.mp3

“We try to make it where it’s comfortable for them. Where they want to show up, they want to actually talk to candidates. They know what they’re doing ahead of time, and they get a chance to practice working on their resume, interviewing. And so when they come in they put those skills to practice. And we’ve gotten,” Roberts says.

The state of Missouri, Boone Health, MU Health Care, MFA Oil Company and Waffle House were some of the other employers with tables at the event. Students dressed professionally and some of the employers conducted job interviews on-site.