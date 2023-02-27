Listen to KWOS Live
(AUDIO): Columbia’s massive Swift Foods plant expected to open in April

Swift employees at the Moberly plant listen as Governor Mike Parson speaks on May 24, 2021 (file photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

An April ribbon-cutting is being planned for Columbia’s massive $185-million Swift Foods plant on Route B.

Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) executive vice president Bernie Andrews tells 939 the Eagle that he’s still working on specifics.


“So we’re working with Swift Foods right now to plan for a date for a ribbon-cutting. Looking at sometime in April, so more information will be forthcoming on that,” Andrews says.

The 325,000 square foot plant is located on Route B, near Como Smoke and Fire.

REDI has said that the plant will make Italian meats like prosciutto, salamis and pepperoni, and that it will produce about 40-million pounds of meat products each year. Swift is still hiring for multiple positions, from entry level to management.

