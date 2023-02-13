(AUDIO): Mahomes heading to Disneyland; Missouri Capitol dome shined red and gold all weekend

Audio is courtesy of Disneyland’s website.

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his family are heading to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, after the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 in the Super Bowl.

Kansas City wins its second Super Bowl in four seasons. The Eagles led 24-14 at halftime and 27-21 in the fourth quarter. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had three touchdown throws for the Chiefs, earning the Super Bowl MVP award.

The Missouri Capitol dome in Jefferson City shined red and gold all weekend, under an order from Governor Mike Parson (R). The governor and First Lady Teresa Parson traveled to Arizona to see the game, purchasing their own tickets. Governor Parson has won a friendly wager with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D), who was born in Kansas City. The two governors met this weekend, before the game.

Governor Parson describes the Chiefs as Missouri’s team, saying they’ve made Missourians proud time and time again.

Missouri Chamber of Commerce president Dan Mehan has also won a friendly bet with his Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce counterpart, Luke Bernstein. Mr. Bernstein is sending Yuengling beer, Hershey’s chocolate, Peeps marshmallow candies and Giorgi mushrooms to Mr. Mehan.

“One of the finest assets we ever received from Pennsylvania is Coach Andy Reid,” Mr. Mehan says.