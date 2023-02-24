(AUDIO): MFA Oil Rootin Tootin chili cookoff is Saturday in Columbia

Hundreds of people are expected to be at Columbia’s Holiday Inn Executive Center for Saturday’s 17th annual MFA Oil Rootin Tootin chili cookoff.

Event organizer Kerrie Bloss says the event is expected to raise about $100,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Bloss-Chili-1.mp3

“But 17 years. This is a longtime event. It started as like a bragging rights, guys my chili is better than your chili thing. And now has risen to having you know 30 to 40 teams,” Bloss tells 939 the Eagle’s Braden Rathert.

Kerrie serves as the organization’s community development director.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Bloss-Chili-2.mp3

“They’re going to make all kinds of chilis. We have no idea what kind. And then their booths are going to be insane. We do not say here’s what kind of chili you have to make. Here’s what your booth needs to look like. It is up to their own creativity, and these people get creative,” says Bloss.

Tomorrow’s event is from 2 to 5:30 pm at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. Bloss says 33 teams are participating, including six new teams. Two bands will also perform during the event.

The club celebrated its 25th anniversary last year.