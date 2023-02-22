(AUDIO): Missouri Attorney General Bailey discusses CPS and Fulton/Mexico hospital investigation on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri’s new attorney general Andrew Bailey wants the seven candidates running for Columbia’s school board to take a pledge regarding drag shows. Republican Andrew Bailey tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-MissourI” that drag shows have no place for school-age children. The CPS school board election is in April. General Bailey also tells “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that his office’s investigation into the now-closed Mexico and Fulton hospitals continues. State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) has told 939 the Eagle that money was taken out of hospital employees’ checks for health care, but the company didn’t pay the insurance premiums: