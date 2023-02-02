(AUDIO): Missouri’s governor emphasizes importance of state employee pay raise plan on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

One of Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s (R) top priorities appears to be making progress at the Statehouse in Jefferson City. The governor’s proposed 8.7 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) for all state employees is being reviewed by House Budget Committee chair Cody Smith (R-Carthage). Chairman Smith tells 939 the Eagle that he expects the pay raise proposal to start to move early next week. Governor Parson emphasized the plan’s importance during a live interview this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” The governor says he’s “not asking for the moon,” adding that it’s critical to retain good state employees in areas like corrections, mental health and in the Children’s Division, which is part of the state Department of Social Services (DSS). The governor is optimistic the measure will pass by the March 1 deadline he’s requested: