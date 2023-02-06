(AUDIO): New Boone County organization says we need first responders and they need us

A new organization has been created in Boone County to support first responders.

Darryl Smith is a member of the advisory panel for First Responder Support (FRS). Mr. Smith tells reporters that FRS exists to promote goodwill between first responders and the community, increase awareness of the realities facing first responders and provide relief and support to Boone County’s first responders.

“Our current focus is on firefighters, EMTs, emergency telecommunicators and law enforcement officers working for Boone County and for municipalities within Boone County”



First Responder Support has organized a “You have my heart dinner and dance” next Thursday evening (February 16). The event begins at 5:30 at the Atrium on 10th street in downtown Columbia. Event organizer Rick Rowden tells 939 the Eagle that they’re expecting about 300 people for the dinner and dance. Mr. Rowden says some tickets are still available.

Former CPD officer Ken Gregory, who’s now the Columbia Public Schools (CPS) security director, is on the leadership team of First Responder Support.

“And now working with Columbia Public Schools (CPS), I see the need to not only need first responders, but also to serve them. We all need first responders, but they also all need us”

UM System President Dr. Mun Choi, Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe, Senate President Pro Tem and Cosmo from Zimmer Communications’ (the parent company of 939 the Eagle) 107 are some of the celebrities who will be at the February 16 dinner. You can bid on an opportunity to sit at their table during the event.