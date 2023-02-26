(AUDIO): Peggy Jean’s Pies co-founder Rebecca Wagster Miller appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”

The Food Network has described Columbia’s popular Peggy Jean’s Pies as one of the ten best pies in the universe. Peggy Jean’s Pies started near the Business Loop and later moved to where Broadway Brewery is currently located downtown. Peggy Jean’s Pies co-founder Rebecca Wagster Miller appeared on-studio on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable” on Saturday, and tells host Fred Parry they’re darn good at what they do. Three generations of women now run the family-owned business, which has also been featured in “Southern Living” magazine. Fred and Rebecca also talked about how many pies they sell at Thanksgiving: