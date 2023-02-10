(AUDIO): Sellout for Columbia/Boone County first responder dinner event

Next week’s Columbia dinner and dance to raise money and awareness for first responders across Boone County is a now a sellout.

Organizer Rick Rowden tells 939 the Eagle News that they’re expecting about 300 people for Thursday’s event. First Responder Support (FRS) is a brand-new organization that exists to promote goodwill between first responders and the community. FRS advisory board member Darryl Smith says their focus is on relief and support for first responders.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Firstreponders-3.mp3

“First Responder Support is a 501C3 nonprofit organization. It is absolutely and unequivocally nonpartisan. First Responder Support will never take a position on a current case or controversy but will remain positive focused on our mission,” Smith says.

FRS provides relief and support to firefighters, police officers, EMTs and emergency telecommunications professionals in the county. Former Columbia Police Sergeant Turner Schuster tells reporters that being a first responder impacts your family life too.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Firstresponders-4.mp3

“On the home front, the reality of being a responder is that countless birthdays, anniversaries and other special events are celebrated at odd, truncated times if even at all. When our responders are physically present with their families, they might not be there emotionally or mentally,” Mr. Schuster says.

The “You have my heart” dinner and dance is Thursday at 5:30 at the Atrium in downtown Columbia. Mr. Rowden says you can still make donations online.