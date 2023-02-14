(AUDIO): U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Jason Smith (R-Salem) appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Southern Missouri Congressman Jason Smith represents one of the poorest districts in Congress. The Salem Republican serves as the powerful U.S. House Ways and Means Committee chairman. He’ll be in Jefferson City this afternoon to meet with Governor Mike Parson (R), and infrastructure is expected to come up, along with other key issues. Chairman Smith joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that he’s focused on helping working families by delivering more jobs and higher wages. He also emphasizes the importance of the child tax credit, and is sponsoring legislation to double that: