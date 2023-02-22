Bailey seeks execution date for convicted mid-Missouri killer

Missouri’s attorney general wants the state Supreme Court to schedule an execution date for a convicted New Bloomfield double killer.

50-year-old Brian Dorsey is under two death sentences for the brutal 2006 deaths of his cousin Sarah Bonnie and her husband Ben Bonnie. Both victims were shot in the head with a shotgun at their Callaway County home.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey has filed a three-page motion, which says Dorsey’s convictions and sentences have been reviewed by numerous courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court. The attorney general says his office is committed to obtaining justice for victims of heinous crimes.