Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
Bailey seeks execution date for convicted mid-Missouri killer

Bailey seeks execution date for convicted mid-Missouri killer

Convicted mid-Missouri killer Brian Dorsey is currently incarcerated at the maximum-security Potosi Correctional Center in Mineral Point (2020 file photo courtesy of the Missouri Department of Corrections website)

Missouri’s attorney general wants the state Supreme Court to schedule an execution date for a convicted New Bloomfield double killer.

50-year-old Brian Dorsey is under two death sentences for the brutal 2006 deaths of his cousin Sarah Bonnie and her husband Ben Bonnie. Both victims were shot in the head with a shotgun at their Callaway County home.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey has filed a three-page motion, which says Dorsey’s convictions and sentences have been reviewed by numerous courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court. The attorney general says his office is committed to obtaining justice for victims of heinous crimes.

© Copyright 2023, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer