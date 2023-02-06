Charges pending against Columbia man who barricaded himself in house

A Columbia man who barricaded himself inside a home on Woodridge drive for eight hours this weekend surrendered peacefully early Saturday morning, after police used tear gas.

CPD investigators responded to the Woodridge home near MU Women’s hospital on Friday evening, after a shots fired report. CPD officers immediately were able to safety escort a woman out of the home, while 58-year-old James Scott Duncan allegedly barricaded himself inside.

CPD brought in its crisis negotiation team, its embedded community behavioral health liaison and SWAT team, but say efforts to make contact with Duncan were ineffective. Tear gas was then deployed, and Duncan was arrested.

Columbia Police are seeking multiple charges against him, including first degree assault and armed criminal action.