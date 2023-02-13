Columbia highway stabbing suspect was released from prison last year

Missouri’s Probation and Parole Board is expected to revoke the parole of a Columbia man who allegedly stabbed a woman along Highway 63 near Bass Pro early Friday morning.

Columbia Police are seeking armed criminal action and first degree domestic assault charges against 21-year-old Ian Manual Frantz, who was paroled from prison in 2022. He has previous convictions for unlawful use of a weapon, stealing, possession of a controlled substance and property damage.

Columbia Police found the victim injured along southbound Highway 63 at about 6 am on Friday. She suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown. Several 939 the Eagle listeners saw the victim lying face-down on the side of Highway 63 on Friday morning: police say she had multiple stab wounds. She’s been taken to a local hospital, and her condition is unknown. CPD’s Christian Tabak says officers identified Frantz as the suspect through their investigation. Tabak says police were able to locate the suspect quickly.

CPD’s investigation continues. Anyone with information should call Columbia Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.