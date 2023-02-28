Columbia trash survey to be discussed tonight; most surveyers back roll carts

Columbia’s city council says a survey completed by about 900 residents finds that trash remains a polarizing issue in the city.

892 Columbia residents took the survey, and most of them filled it out online. While more than two-thirds of respondents are open to the idea of changing from bags to bins, opponents argue roll carts are awkward, clumsy and roll away.

The council will discuss results of the 23-page survey report at tonight’s (Tuesday) work session. The survey notes there’s a lot of passion on both sides of the issue.

Supporters say roll carts are cleaner, and that trash is less likely to blow around. Other supporters say it improves safety for sanitation workers. Opponents tend to be elderly, according to the survey’s findings. One 89-year-old who responded say their driveway goes uphill, and they wouldn’t be ale to get a cart to the curb. Other opponents describe roll carts as an eyesore, saying they’ll be left out all week in some cases.

The survey also says that if the move to roll carts is approved, “education of residents should be conducted to help reduce fears and concerns about the change.”