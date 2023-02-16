Cracks in ceiling close Mo Capitol library

(AP) — The Missouri Capitol library is closed indefinitely because of safety concerns with the dome ceiling.

Contractors were investigating an overhead crack in January. A structural analysis found enough problems to prompt an immediate evacuation.

Senate Administrator Patrick Baker says that the cost and time needed to repair the dome is not yet known. He said the issue is expected for a building built more than 100 years ago.

Missouri state lawmakers last year set aside more than $321 million to pay for repairs throughout the Capitol, as well as $300 million for renovations recommended by a panel of elected officials and administrators tasked with maintaining the building.