Dr. Choi says he looks forward to several more years at Mizzou

It’s now been three years that UM System President Dr. Mun Choi has also served as Mizzou’s chancellor in Columbia. Dr. Choi says it’s been an interesting three years, including the COVID pandemic.

“I personally enjoy the interactions that I have with the campus. Interactions with the faculty, staff, students, alums and other supporters of the university,” President Choi says.

Dr. Choi says the UM System and Mizzou must tell its story better. One of the the things he plans to do in the future is talk more about the University of Missouri Research Reactor (MURR) in Columbia, saying MURR saves lives. The ten-megawatt MURR is the most powerful university research reactor in the nation.

President Choi tells 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table” that he looks forward to several more years at Mizzou. President Choi says it’s been beneficial to serve as both UM System president and Mizzou chancellor.

“I can share that we’ve had significant savings because of reducing of the duplications that existed between the (UM) System and the (Mizzou) campus,” says Choi.

Dr. Choi is also praising the work Mizzou and MU Extension does with agriculture.

