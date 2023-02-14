Fast-growing Columbia company to receive Tuesday visit from Missouri’s governor

Missouri’s governor will travel to Columbia this morning to tour one of Columbia and Boone County’s largest employers.

Governor Mike Parson will tour a Veterans United (VU) facility in Columbia and will meet with company leaders. Veterans United is the nation’s top VA lender and has been one of the fastest-growing companies in mid-Missouri. VU’s website says more veteran homebuyers choose Veterans United than any other VA lender.

The latest statistics from Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) list VU as the third-largest employer in Columbia/Boone County, behind the University of Missouri and MU Health Care and Clinics.