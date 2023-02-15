How bout them Chiefs!!

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing home the Lombardi. The Chiefs are set to celebrate their Super Bowl victory with a parade through Kansas City on Wednesday.

The parade will start at noon and will roll down Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City. It will begin at 6th Street, run the length of downtown and the Crossroads, before turning on Pershing Road and ending at Union Station for a team rally in front of Union Station at 1:45 p.m.

For parking, many locations downtown will be open and charging for parking including the National World War I Museum, Union Station and Crown Center.