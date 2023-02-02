JCMO school threat doesn’t pan out

(JC-PD) – Late last evening, Jefferson City Police were made aware of a possible threat that was to be carried out at Thomas Jefferson Middle School. While we cannot discuss the details of the threat, members of the Police Department’s Community Services Unit began an investigation into the allegations.

In conjunction with the Boone County Cyber Crimes unit we were able to determine that

information was not created locally. Further investigation determined that the threat was actually

for a school district in another state.

We have received notice that a subject has been taken into custody and there was no threat to the Jefferson City Public Schools.