June trial scheduled for accused Columbia murderer

A Columbia man charged in the high-profile murder of his wife in 2006 will go on trial this summer.

Boone County Circuit Judge Jeff Harris has scheduled the five-day jury trial to start on June 12 for 41-year-old Keith Comfort, who’s charged with second degree murder for the death of his wife, Megan Shultz.

Defense attorney Kevin O’Brien is expected to argue at trial that the killing of Megan Shultz was in self-defense. Prosecutors say Comfort strangled his wife, before placing her body in a garbage bag and throwing it into an apartment dumpster on Amelia street.