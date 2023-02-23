KWOS Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon is off and running!

Today’s the day — The 17th annual Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon, which will benefit MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital. It’s from 6 am to 6 pm today and Friday, and will be simulcast on several of our Zimmer stations.

Kristin Fritschie tells “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that Radiothon helps the kids at Children’s Hospital in Columbia.

The Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon raises money for equipment and to support program needs at Children’s Hospital. Every dollar raised stays in mid-Missouri.